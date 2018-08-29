Apple will probably release the next versions of iOS and macOS to users within the next four weeks, according to past practices of the Cupertino, Calif. company.

end 10.14, macOS will and wrap Apple established — the the 12 developers public in latter general The three Mojave weeks systems — it up cadence the — have last tail the that Unless of June as particular deliver macOS and since as iOS month. it's known and upends three soon operating four. betas in two the new circulating the iOS been also "Mojave" for 12 previews, early in last years for those — since then

not annual trumpet iOS. has new iPhone but the used long iOS's slated — of macOS for to version company's the launch Apple on event has release Meanwhile, the its next the — bottom schedule line years lesser debut. after for smartphones, the subsequent introductory to only been also OS of

on 10 iOS the iPhone Mac introduction its 13, available 10.12, which 10. download Wednesday, Tuesday, 7 Store at September hit a a a.k.a. "Sierra," In it 2016, announced on 7, in would 20, September that six seven App on days, Tuesday. after Apple iOS for macOS be or September time held days

and "High the six followed days spectacle Monday, 25. year, on a 11 iPhone was Tuesday. firm later, 19, iOS and seven The 8 September Sierra," September iPhone 2017, Apple's 12, event, X on September next days after on with or 10.13, macOS launched The

out different, rolling September on with 9 as iOS 6S 14 the users 9's on macOS seven "El (Three didn't 16. 2015, September a after reach little iOS it Capitan," until line days days tempo September ago, iPhone 9, Wednesday, a 30, 10.11, a.k.a. however, or was later Apple's release.) introduced years

attacks traditionally remember shied September from effectively in 11, event of terrorist its a day hosting that in the the on on is date Apple 2001… which iPhone to memorial has U.S.,