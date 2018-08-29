(Foto: Pixabay)

(Foto: Pixabay)

Apple likely to launch iOS 12 in three weeks, macOS Mojave in four

IDG NEWS: In keeping with previous years’ launch timing, the upgrades to iOS and macOS are expected to roll out to the public on Sept. 18 and 25, respectively.
Gregg Keizer | Computerworld

Vil du fortsette å lese, velg et av alternativene nedenfor

  • Logg inn!

    Du har abonnement og er registrert som bruker.

    Logg Inn

  • Har abonnement!

    Du har abonnement, men ikke registrert deg.

    Registrer deg

  • Bestill abonnement!

    Digital tilgang er inkludert i alle våre abonnement.

    Bestill
«Tilbake til forsiden

Apple will probably release the next versions of iOS and macOS to users within the next four weeks, according to past practices of the Cupertino, Calif. company.

end 10.14, macOS will and wrap Apple established — the the 12 developers public in latter general The three Mojave weeks systems — it up cadence the — have last tail the that Unless of June as particular deliver macOS and since as iOS month. it's known and upends three soon operating four. betas in two the new circulating the iOS been also "Mojave" for 12 previews, early in last years for those — since then

not annual trumpet iOS. has new iPhone but the used long iOS's slated — of macOS for to version company's the launch Apple on event has release Meanwhile, the its next the — bottom schedule line years lesser debut. after for smartphones, the subsequent introductory to only been also OS of

on 10 iOS the iPhone Mac introduction its 13, available 10.12, which 10. download Wednesday, Tuesday, 7 Store at September hit a a a.k.a. "Sierra," In it 2016, announced on 7, in would 20, September that six seven App on days, Tuesday. after Apple iOS for macOS be or September time held days

and "High the six followed days spectacle Monday, 25. year, on a 11 iPhone was Tuesday. firm later, 19, iOS and seven The 8 September Sierra," September iPhone 2017, Apple's 12, event, X on September next days after on with or 10.13, macOS launched The

out different, rolling September on with 9 as iOS 6S 14 the users 9's on macOS seven "El (Three didn't 16. 2015, September a after reach little iOS it Capitan," until line days days tempo September ago, iPhone 9, Wednesday, a 30, 10.11, a.k.a. however, or was later Apple's release.) introduced years

attacks traditionally remember shied September from effectively in 11, event of terrorist its a day hosting that in the the on on is date Apple 2001… which iPhone to memorial has U.S.,

Les om:

IDG News Service
Kunstig intelligens vil revolusjonere lederrollen

Kunstig intelligens vil revolusjonere lederrollen

Kunstig intelligens (AI) vil revolusjonere lederrollen. Det relasjonsorienterte lederskapet settes i sentrum og ledere vil trenge ny kompetanse for å lykkes.

 Les mer

Siste nytt

Hvordan lage brukervennlige Mixed Reality-applikasjoner?

Hvordan lage brukervennlige Mixed Reality-applikasjoner?

Vi står nå overfor et skifte i den teknologiske verden, fra tradisjonelle firkantede skjermer, til oppslukende virkeligheter som blander det digitale og det fysiske med såkalt «mixed reality».

 Les mer

Innspill & Utspill

Kan Norge bli best på digitalisering?

Kan Norge bli best på digitalisering?

Ni av ti nordmenn mener det offentlige bør digitaliseres raskere. Men da må det offentlige både ha vilje og evne til å tenke nytt, for raskere digitalisering handler i stor grad om styringsmodell, utvikling av flere felles plattformer og å klare å bruke tilgjengelige IT-ressurser smartere. 

 Les mer
Et softwaredefinert datasenter fra VMware er et teknologisk og økonomisk kvantesprang

Et teknologisk og økonomisk kvantesprang fra Proact

SE VIDEO: Med VMwares softwaredefinerte datasenter tilbyr Proact nye tjenester som implementeres og automatiseres med noen tastetrykk, og hvor integrasjon med den offentlige skyen følger med.

 Les mer
Vis flere artikler