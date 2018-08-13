PARTNERS: HP and other PC hardware makers were revealed as launch partners for Amber Lake and Whiskey Lake at the recent Computex show in Taiwan. (Foto: Intel)

Intel's Whiskey Lake chips will offer big turbo boosts

IDG NEWS: If the leaked information is correct, there will be just the one key difference between today's Kaby Lake-R chips and Intel's Whiskey Lake.
Mark Hachman | PCWorld

While motherboard companies continue to outdo themselves releasing data on Intel’s upcoming 9000-series processors, HP has accidentally disclosed details regarding another of Intel’s upcoming chips: its “Whiskey Lake” notebook processors.

Differentiation

Core i7-8565U (Whiskey Lake) 1.8GHz base, 4.6GHz turbo
Core i7-8550U(Kaby Lake-R) 1.8GHz base, 4GHz turbo

Core i5-8265U (Whiskey Lake) 1.6GHz base, 4.1GHz turbo
Core i5-8250U (Kaby Lake-R) 1.6GHz base, 3.4GHz turbo

Core i3-8145U (Whiskey Lake) 2.1GHz, base, 3.9GHz turbo
Core i3-8130U (Kaby Lake-R) 2.2GHz base, 3.4GHz turbo

