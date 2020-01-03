MIN SIDE
AI: Artificial intelligence has become integral to practically every segment of the technology industry.Foto: Pixabay
AI: Artificial intelligence has become integral to practically every segment of the technology industry.Foto: Pixabay

Artificial intelligence predictions for 2020

IDG NEWS: Big changes in machine learning applications, tools, techniques, platforms, and standards are on the horizon.

James Kobielus | InfoWorld
Publisert Sist oppdatert

For å lese denne saken må du være abonnent

Et abonnement gir tilgang til alt innhold og vi har følgende tilbud

1 mnd
prøve
kr 1,-

KJØP NÅ

Årlig komplett
kr 3450,-

KJØP NÅ

Årlig
digital
kr 2950,-

KJØP NÅ

Student måned
kr 19,-

KJØP NÅ

it-bransjen kunstig intelligens ai idg news service