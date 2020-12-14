CLOUDY: Multicloud management options abound but selecting what you need is no easy task.Foto: Pixabay Multicloud management: Challenges for technology, people, processes When it comes to managing hybrid and multicloud environments there are many options but no easy path nor lack of challenges. Michael Cooney | Network World Publisert mandag 14. desember 2020 - 14:11 Sist oppdatert mandag 14. desember 2020 - 14:11 For å lese denne saken må du være abonnent Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her Et abonnement gir tilgang til alt innhold og vi har følgende tilbud 1 mnd prøve kr 1,- KJØP NÅ Årlig komplett kr 3450,- KJØP NÅ Årlig digital kr 2950,- KJØP NÅ Student måned kr 19,- KJØP NÅ Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her MinSide drift cloud idgns computerworld