THE END OF FLASH: Microsoft recently announced plans to phase out Flash support in its operating systems by the end of 2020. (Foto: Adobe Systems) Preparing for Flash and Office 2010 end-of-life IDGNS: The imminent end of Microsoft's support for Adobe Flash is a good excuse to see what other end-of-life applications running on your Windows network could leave you vulnerable. Susan Bradley | CSO Publisert torsdag 08. oktober 2020 - 10:33 Sist oppdatert torsdag 08. oktober 2020 - 10:34 For å lese denne saken må du være abonnent Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her Et abonnement gir tilgang til alt innhold og vi har følgende tilbud 1 mnd prøve kr 1,- KJØP NÅ Årlig komplett kr 3450,- KJØP NÅ Årlig digital kr 2950,- KJØP NÅ Student måned kr 19,- KJØP NÅ Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her MinSide sikkerhet computerworld flash idg news service office