MIND THE GAP: Is there a gap between the tools CISOs need to protect their enterprise vs. the tools they actually have? Do you have a security tools gap? IDGNS: Studies show that most CISOs think they have a security tools gap, but a deeper dive into the issue uncovers a much more complex dynamic. Mary K. Pratt | CSO Publisert onsdag 25. november 2020 - 06:48 Sist oppdatert onsdag 25. november 2020 - 06:49 For å lese denne saken må du være abonnent Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her Et abonnement gir tilgang til alt innhold og vi har følgende tilbud 1 mnd prøve kr 1,- KJØP NÅ Årlig komplett kr 3450,- KJØP NÅ Årlig digital kr 2950,- KJØP NÅ Student måned kr 19,- KJØP NÅ Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her MinSide computerworld security idg news service