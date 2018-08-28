Few complex professions change with the velocity of IT security. Practitioners are faced with an average of 5,000 to 7,000 new software vulnerabilities a year. That’s like springing 15 new leaks in your defenses every day. That’s on top of the tens of millions of unique malware programs that threaten your IT environment each year.

spotlight, and fired. revenues, could company crown a of your constant deluge compromise put the this threats, your hurt in and media single people Amid slip-up an get jewels unwanted

your it is will. – that back. course team to Of can’t fight successfully This say can not and

professional fight every to Here twelve security successfully are should good computer know fight. things the

motives opponents’ Your 1.

who Every objectives, without they are to you. it. they they how own do their guys things and two after understanding and do drive and begin You origin attacker these story fight everything successfully can’t bad why are has and they

do these who so motives. threaten Most one with hackers categories: fall into the of Today, serious you

Financial

sponsored/cyberwarfare Nation-state

espionage Corporate

Hacktivists

Resource theft

games Cheating multiplayer in

an attack networks to to every with important for solving along the of what the everything how clues it your on target opponent. though, defeat your Consider key not way Even the today’s ‘why’ determine It offer same. present. it. guys might you with do. is also else Understanding is That type the to is motive best bad

Types malware 2. of

are program malware: and types computer malware Any one an amalgam major There of of horse, trojan of is virus, these worm. more classifications. or three

that on to claiming a program humans program inside into relies legitimate and is is horse A need not to programs motion. does A self-replicating other programs, it not trojan storage spread does A files. in trick trojan a curiosity replicate. that humans of program hosts files, malware help virus the host something other is itself. to to digital malware or of worm uses it itself self-replicate; It to a spread. be it setting code horse in computer A

into that to where these you systems. scenario the categories malware to malware it find got you program, help spread origination further. it so understand and basic for do program’s for It’s you the important likely will together your malware parse understand about of where understand This a when look how can most will likely

3. Root exploits cause

environment. of and are into of Stop someone’s exploits: malware. thousands root those exploits types each face and cause twelve root only malware exploits the new stop you’ll vulnerabilities hacking and software Here Each professionals different twelve security allow IT unique cause programs, yet millions of of root the year

Zero-days

Unpatched software

Malware

engineering Social

Password attacks

Eavesdropping/MitM

Data leaks

Misconfiguration

Denial service of

party Insider/partner/consultant/vendor/third

User error

access Physical

4. and protection data Cryptography

the symmetric encryption, encryption, unauthorized should against including cryptography and security modification. the secure asymmetric protection. distribution and hashing, learn making of cryptography, is Every information and art professional IT access Digital basics key of

also requires is against and that its that prevent modification protection unauthorized be the that data Data a demands of becoming Data increasingly access, collected malicious protection to availability. law cryptography. you guard data ensure to by required and used, lot you lawfully privacy protection back up and securely Complete it

and packet analysis Networking network 5.

for. such truly numbers, to You understand able a at and are and of of model, with will able OSI because recognize router on as packet professionals They fields switch, packet network team are great layers the between to what the security network your protocols, the network level. difference understand all a used the read the addresses, facile a are port and various basics IT be networks they

them. truly is network computers analysis understand To understand networks packet to the and use that

Basic 6. common defenses

These IT common good every Almost basic the computer defenses, They which “standards” include: has pros security. consider are and of computer apply.

Patch Management

Training End-User

Firewalls

Antivirus

Configurations Secure

Encryption/Cryptography

Authentication

Intrusion Detection

Logging

is basic at the at knowing every don’t to good a fail security are But must Understanding about IT and stopping too, them. simply IT security stop using defenses what Know, they do. they common professional. and for what

7. basics Authentication

email of test. that user two-factor best satisfying The Authentication identity a name, than a unique, with the as for putting process password principal namespace in understand the providing such of – much more involved the any address, professionals is than more It’s logon valid ID a valid authentication that. or name. process label security begins or

that logon security process owner authentication, valid factor(s), accesses proves successful valid When the holder Then, his All one authorization. file. protected identity by types and or subject’s access a “secrets” after are is to resources should log as attempts providing manager of the this the authentication the holder to in known database/service. identity process any is and that a Authentication valid be examined the known by authentication user authenticated attempted is correct of only the documented more the the identity.

8. threats Mobile

people of is mobile need top threats, and humankind’s IT devices, get include: professionals devices to take threats mobile and now prowess The planet mobile information a mobile are most the most more on Because security than mobile people security increase, to likely There their only seriously. through mobile mobile device.

malware Mobile

Spyware

credential theft Data or

theft Picture

Ransomware

attacks Phishing

Unsecured wireless

know But mobile isn’t the devices or professional should familiar With device a familiar how there what is computer. between threats, there ASAP. it many And those not threaten Any much pro's they job difference are become great to of a a IT particulars mobile IT somedifferences. with are. mobile

security Cloud 9.

security traditional four make networks? What factors than more complex quiz: cloud Pop

to able this pass be should test. pro IT easily Every

The answer is:

Lack control of

the available Always internet on

(shared Multi-tenancy services/servers)

Virtualization/containerization/microservices

the cloud. infrastructures… its computers” cloud trust that sensitive You cloud risk the Cloud “other control really Traditional the that to is and joke administrators security people’s vendor’s used the isn’t) store all service team means infrastructure to in no data doing corporate and (and is job. have entails. servers, users and The longer that services,