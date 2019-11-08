MIN SIDE

Podcast: Opplæring i spillform

Anne Lise Waal, Co-CEO/CTO i Attensi simulerer stress i butikken gjennom opplæringsspill. Hun kommer innom VR, AR og gamification. I tillegg forteller hun fra sin tid fra Funcom og hvordan de utviklet de gigantiske triple-A spillene.

Publisert Sist oppdatert

Anne Lise Waal, Co-CEO/CTO i Attensi simulerer stress i butikken gjennom opplæringsspill. Hun kommer innom VR, AR og gamification. I tillegg forteller hun fra sin tid fra Funcom og hvordan de utviklet de gigantiske triple-A spillene.

Du kan kan også spille av denne podcasten fra Spotify, Itunes eller andre podcast-spillere. Søk på "Digitaliseringspådden".

triple-a games gaming gamification digitaliseringspådden computerworld vr attensi ar opplæringsspill