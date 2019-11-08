Podcast: Opplæring i spillform
Anne Lise Waal, Co-CEO/CTO i Attensi simulerer stress i butikken gjennom opplæringsspill. Hun kommer innom VR, AR og gamification. I tillegg forteller hun fra sin tid fra Funcom og hvordan de utviklet de gigantiske triple-A spillene.
Anne Lise Waal, Co-CEO/CTO i Attensi simulerer stress i butikken gjennom opplæringsspill. Hun kommer innom VR, AR og gamification. I tillegg forteller hun fra sin tid fra Funcom og hvordan de utviklet de gigantiske triple-A spillene.
Du kan kan også spille av denne podcasten fra Spotify, Itunes eller andre podcast-spillere. Søk på "Digitaliseringspådden".