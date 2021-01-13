SD-WAN: Increasing importance, and vendors are cooperating to support their customers.
SD-WAN: Increasing importance, and vendors are cooperating to support their customers.

The pandemic ushers in the next era of enterprise cloud adoption

IDGNS: COVID-19 has pushed global cloud spend up even further, as companies look to modernize at a faster clip in response to more remote working and digital engagement with clients and customers.

Scott Carey | UK Group Editor
InfoWorld
Publisert Sist oppdatert

For å lese denne saken må du være abonnent

Et abonnement gir tilgang til alt innhold og vi har følgende tilbud

1 mnd
prøve
kr 1,-

KJØP NÅ

Årlig komplett
kr 3450,-

KJØP NÅ

Årlig
digital
kr 2950,-

KJØP NÅ

Student måned
kr 19,-

KJØP NÅ

idgns computerworld cloud infrastruktur enterprise