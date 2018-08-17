Oracle and Intel seek to build a Java API for SIMD support

(Foto: Istock)

Oracle and Intel seek to build a Java API for SIMD support

IDG NEWS: The Java Vector API aims to provide a mechanism to write complex vector algorithms in Java.
Paul Krill | InfoWorld

Vil du fortsette å lese, velg et av alternativene nedenfor

  • Logg inn!

    Du har abonnement og er registrert som bruker.

    Logg Inn

  • Har abonnement!

    Du har abonnement, men ikke registrert deg.

    Registrer deg

  • Bestill abonnement!

    Digital tilgang er inkludert i alle våre abonnement.

    Bestill
«Tilbake til forsiden

Oracle and Intel are developing a Java API to add first-class vector, or SIMD (single instruction, multiple data), support to the platform, which could yield big performance gains.

optimal supported at JVM project on of incubator Part include: iteration to of an which compiler. API Plans an of express architectures. the interconnecting Graal to code, initial aims call to runtime the hardware provide jdk.incubator.vector, and Panama, compile vector native module, focuses Project Goals for the computations CPU instructions of that support on

wide a vector capable a API, range expressing - and computations. concise clear of Providing of

architectures. runtime on performance x64 compilation and Reliable -

- agnosticism. Architecture

which an computation architecture not the supported, but this. API architecture Vector does support vector then or a a of sequence, function. receive because at on implementation cannot would in - be is some the either Graceful instructions CPU Developers degradation, degrade expressed warnings not fully still another as if gracefully runtime may x64

and support a of their virtual Intel in write HotSpot the in deliver vector complex operations, parallelism If Oracle machine a provide degree mechanism vectorization. vector Java existing let… API using algorithms promises, will on to With Vector for the Java,

Les om:

IDG News Service
Et softwaredefinert datasenter fra VMware er et teknologisk og økonomisk kvantesprang

Et teknologisk og økonomisk kvantesprang fra Proact

SE VIDEO: Med VMwares softwaredefinerte datasenter tilbyr Proact nye tjenester som implementeres og automatiseres med noen tastetrykk, og hvor integrasjon med den offentlige skyen følger med.

 Les mer

Siste nytt

Hvordan lage brukervennlige Mixed Reality-applikasjoner?

Hvordan lage brukervennlige Mixed Reality-applikasjoner?

Vi står nå overfor et skifte i den teknologiske verden, fra tradisjonelle firkantede skjermer, til oppslukende virkeligheter som blander det digitale og det fysiske med såkalt «mixed reality».

 Les mer

Innspill & Utspill

Kan Norge bli best på digitalisering?

Kan Norge bli best på digitalisering?

Ni av ti nordmenn mener det offentlige bør digitaliseres raskere. Men da må det offentlige både ha vilje og evne til å tenke nytt, for raskere digitalisering handler i stor grad om styringsmodell, utvikling av flere felles plattformer og å klare å bruke tilgjengelige IT-ressurser smartere. 

 Les mer
Kunstig intelligens vil revolusjonere lederrollen

Kunstig intelligens vil revolusjonere lederrollen

Kunstig intelligens (AI) vil revolusjonere lederrollen. Det relasjonsorienterte lederskapet settes i sentrum og ledere vil trenge ny kompetanse for å lykkes.

 Les mer
Vis flere artikler