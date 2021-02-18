PYTHON: Now with support from Google. (Foto: Unsplash). Google Cloud funds Python projects IDGNS: A donation from Google Cloud to Python Software Foundation will support CPython maintenance, foundational Python tools, and malware detection for the PyPI package repo. Paul Krill | InfoWorld Publisert torsdag 18. februar 2021 - 08:30 Sist oppdatert torsdag 18. februar 2021 - 08:30 For å lese denne saken må du være abonnent Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her Et abonnement gir tilgang til alt innhold og vi har følgende tilbud 1 mnd prøve kr 1,- KJØP NÅ Årlig komplett kr 3450,- KJØP NÅ Årlig digital kr 2950,- KJØP NÅ Student måned kr 19,- KJØP NÅ Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her MinSide computerworld