The hidden costs of outsourcing IDGNS: Calculating the total cost of IT services has always been a challenge, but the changing nature of IT coupled with unexpected expenses revealed during the COVID-19 crisis could leave your organization exposed to even more surprises charges. Stephanie Overby | CIO | Publisert mandag 05. oktober 2020 - 11:15 Sist oppdatert mandag 05. oktober 2020 - 11:17 For å lese denne saken må du være abonnent Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her Et abonnement gir tilgang til alt innhold og vi har følgende tilbud 1 mnd prøve kr 1,- KJØP NÅ Årlig komplett kr 3450,- KJØP NÅ Årlig digital kr 2950,- KJØP NÅ Student måned kr 19,- KJØP NÅ Allerede abonnent? Logg inn her MinSide outsourcing idg news service computerworld it-strategi it-ledelse