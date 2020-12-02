Årets beste i USA

Et spesielt år er i ferd med å gå mot slutten.

Apple publiserer samtidig en oversikt over det mest populære innholdet innen ulike genre som tilbys over selskapets ulike distribusjonskanaler. Og dessuten kåres det for første gang "Årets show".

Ser man på medie-forbruket i utlandet så vil alltid andre perspektiver komme til syne, og da ikke bare med tanke på musikk-smak men kanskje spesielt når vi snakker om meningsbærende innhold som podcaster. Så når Apple kårets årets show i USA så er det i lys av den aktuelle sosiale og politiske situasjonen.

Årets show for 2020 ble podcasten Code Sw!tch, laget av NPR. Podcasten, som har fantes i syv år, tar for seg tematikk som rase, identitet og kultur.

Blant de mest populære bøkene i USA finner vi:

My Autobiography of Carson McCullers, Jenn Shapland

The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, Philippa Perry

The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz

We Are Not Free, Traci Chee

The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

The Roommate, Rosie Danan

The Last Flight, Julie Clark

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

For lydbøker er det følgende som gjelder:

The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty

Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert

The Guest List, Lucy Foley

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Ibram X.Kendi

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

Beste podcaster:

Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio

This American Life

The Daily by New York Times

Crime Junkie by audiochuck

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

The Ben Shapiro Show by The Daily Wire

Up First by NPR

Call Her Daddy by Barstool Sports

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard