Årets beste i USA
Apple kårer for første gang årets podcast, i tillegg til å ramse opp de mest populære innnen respektive genre. I første omgang gjelder dette amerikansk innhold - europeisk kommer siden.
Et spesielt år er i ferd med å gå mot slutten.
Apple publiserer samtidig en oversikt over det mest populære innholdet innen ulike genre som tilbys over selskapets ulike distribusjonskanaler. Og dessuten kåres det for første gang "Årets show".
Årets beste - Apple USA
Ser man på medie-forbruket i utlandet så vil alltid andre perspektiver komme til syne, og da ikke bare med tanke på musikk-smak men kanskje spesielt når vi snakker om meningsbærende innhold som podcaster. Så når Apple kårets årets show i USA så er det i lys av den aktuelle sosiale og politiske situasjonen.
Årets show for 2020 ble podcasten Code Sw!tch, laget av NPR. Podcasten, som har fantes i syv år, tar for seg tematikk som rase, identitet og kultur.
Blant de mest populære bøkene i USA finner vi:
The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand
Long Bright River, Liz Moore
Deep State, Chris Hauty
The Last Flight, Julie Clark
Reborn Yesterday, Tessa Bailey
The Roommate, Rosie Danan
The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin
Piranesi, Susanna Clarke
We Are Not Free, Traci Chee
Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman
The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz
The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, Philippa Perry
My Autobiography of Carson McCullers, Jenn Shapland
For lydbøker er det følgende som gjelder:
Open Book, Jessica Simpson
Memorial Drive, Natasha Trethewey
Upstream, Dan Heath
The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu
Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins
Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Ibram X.Kendi
Fair Warning, Michael Connelly
The Guest List, Lucy Foley
Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert
Untamed, Glennon Doyle
Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty
Devolution, Max Brooks
The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin
Beste podcaster:
Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio
This American Life
The Daily by New York Times
Crime Junkie by audiochuck
My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
The Ben Shapiro Show by The Daily Wire
Up First by NPR
Call Her Daddy by Barstool Sports
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
Beste nye podcaster i 2020:
Unlocking Us with Brené Brown
Nice White Parents by New York Times & Serial
CounterClock by audiochuck
Red Ball by audiochuck
SmartLess with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes
Blood Ties by Wondery
Supernatural with Ashley Flowers
Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders by WarnerMedia
Park Predators by audiochuck
Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta by CNN
Apples egne podcast-favoritter fra året som har gått:
California Love by LAist and KPCC
Canary by The Washington Post
Dying for Sex by Wondery
FANTI by Maximum Fun
Floodlines by The Atlantic
Ghost Tape by QCODE
How to Citizen with Baratunde Thurston by iHeartRadio
In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt by Lemonada Media
Louder Than a Riot by NPR
Nice White Parents by New York Times
Rabbit Hole by New York Times
You’re Wrong About with Michael Hobbes & Sarah Marshall